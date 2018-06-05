  • Rapper Lil Scrappy hospitalized after car accident in Miami

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    MIAMI - Rapper Lil Scrappy was hospitalized over the weekend after being involved in a car accident in Miami. 

    The 34-year-old, born Darryl Kevin Richardson, and a friend, rapper Casino Roulette, were found outside the car on the ground when authorities arrived at the crash site early Sunday, according to TMZ. Both were incoherent and could not explain the events leading up to the wreck. 

    While the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star believes Casino fell asleep at the wheel before the vehicle crashed into a pole, police say Scrappy was actually the driver. 

    Scrappy broke his foot and is currently recovering at a hospital. He later posted on Instagram to update his followers on his progress.

    “Man God is great I can’t even show u the car o, thank God for given me a fam and people that rides with me,” he wrote as the caption of a picture of him in the hospital. “God saved our lives.”

    He said his mother, known as Momma Dee, and his wife Bambi are at his bedside.

    Scappy has released five studio albums since 2006. In 2012, he was cast as a member of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” He and Bambi are expecting their first child together. 

