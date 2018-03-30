  • Rapper who boasted about burglaries in songs arrested for burglary, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - A rapper who bragged about breaking down doors and burglarizing homes in a rap video was arrested for burglary after stealing jewelry and electronics from two homes, police said.

    Homeowners who captured surveillance video of a burglary suspect worked to identify the image as Victor Bell, who raps under the name Mummy 500, according to KNTV.

    "Outstanding work by the victims in each case that gave information to the police that led us to him," San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

    Bell, 24, who was already on parole for burglary, wore jewelry from the burglaries to a March 7 meeting with his parole officer and was arrested, according to KNTV. Bail was set at $75,000.

     

     

