  • Rapper Yungeen Ace released from hospital, arrested on probation violation

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville rapper who survived the Town Center Parkway shooting on June 5 was released from the hospital and picked up by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for probation violation. 

    Keyanta Bullard, known as Yungeen Ace, was booked into jail Friday for violating probation.

    Bullard was sentenced in Clay County in 2017 for an accessory charge and was given 31 months of probation.

    JSO said that Bullard violated that probation by possessing a firearm. 

    Bullard said that he was shot eight times late on the night of June 5 in a drive-by shooting near the St. Johns Town Center. The shooting killed three teenagers riding in a car with Bullard. No arrests have been made. 

    JSO said that 911 calls to their communications center exploded after Bullard's arrest because of a social media post that stated that Bullard was supposed to be in the hospital. 

    Bullard was not removed from the hospital, JSO said. 

    "The calls coming in are delaying people who need police assistance and have true emergencies," JSO said.

