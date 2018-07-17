  • Rat crawls out of sink drain, eventually scurries back down

    A New York City urban legend came true for one couple who had a furry surprise emerge from their bathroom sink.

    Bari Finkel told WNBC a small rat emerged from the drain Friday night.

    “It looked like a zombie coming out of the grave,” Finkel told WNBC.

    Her boyfriend actually saw it first and let out a small scream. She thought he had hurt himself, but when she saw her new roommate, she screamed, too.

    Then, she laughed.

    “It was just so insane, I couldn’t not laugh,” she told WNBC.

    Finkel made sure the dogs didn’t come in to investigate the commotion while she let her boyfriend try to deal with the critter. He trapped it in a bag, but it started making noises. That’s when Finkel lifted the bag to try to get a photo and the rat went back down the pipe, WNBC reported.

    They spoke to the landlord, who told them the rat visitor was a first. 

    The sink had been missing the stopper, but they said they will be replacing it now. 

