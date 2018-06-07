Reese Witherspoon confirms 'Legally Blonde 3' in works

Actress Reese Witherspoon confirmed Thursday morning that the “Legally Blonde” franchise is getting a third film.
Rumors swirled last week that Witherspoon was in talks to reprise her starring role as sorority girl-turned-attorney Elle Woods for “Legally Blonde 3.”
“It’s true,” she said Thursday morning in a tweet.
Its true... #LegallyBlonde3 pic.twitter.com/i9zBrUpRCp— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 7, 2018
The announcement came with a short video of Witherspoon wearing a sparkly pink bikini and floating in a pool. “Legally Blonde” fans might recognize the bikini from the first film in the franchise.
Variety magazine reported Monday that Witherspoon plans to produce the film through her company, Hello Sunshine.
“Legally Blonde” premiered in America in July 2001. Based on a novel of the same name by Amanda Brown, the film was a critical success. It was followed in 2003 by “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.” A musical based on both the book and the 2001 film premiered on Broadway in 2007.
