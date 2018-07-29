  • Rep. John Lewis hospitalized after falling ill on plane

    By: WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Rep. John Lewis has been hospitalized after becoming ill on a flight back to Atlanta on Saturday. 

    >> Read more trending news

    A statement from Lewis' office said,

    "Rep. John Lewis is in the hospital tonight for routine observation. He’s resting comfortably and expects to be released tomorrow."

    Lewis, 78, was expected at an Atlanta event Saturday evening and did not appear. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories