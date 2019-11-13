0 Report: 'Friends' reunion special talks underway

Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross might be finally getting back together for a "Friends" reunion special in 2020.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that all six cast members and the creators of the show are discussing a reunion to air on HBO Max which is set to launch in spring 2020.

HBO Max declined to comment to The Hollywood Reporter on the special.

They'll be there for you... again. A #Friends reunion special – featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – is in the works at #HBOMax. Get all the details: https://t.co/T56utiDuC9 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 13, 2019

In June, Jennifer Aniston shared her interest in a reunion special on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

E! News reported that the sitcom "Friends" is going to WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service, which will also air "Pretty Little Liars" and "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."

Netflix announced in July that "Friends" is leaving at the start of 2020.

Netflix reportedly spent $100 million to keep "Friends" available on the platform through 2019 after fans panicked about it leaving at the top of the year.

Despite the age of the "Friends" sitcom, it has spawned a devoted youthful viewership, especially among tween and teen girls who weren't yet born when it went off the air in 2004.

In an era when everyone assumed they would move on to YouTube and Instagram video, young girls have embraced the series and its old-fashioned, studio audience, sitcom format, bingeing its 10 seasons on Netflix through their tablets and phones, wearing T-shirts with the show's logo on them and constantly quoting catchphrases.

"It is old but you can't tell that much when you're watching," said 15-year-old Sammy Joyce, of Long Beach, California. "It's too funny to care about how old it is."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

