0 Reports: Rapper XXXTentacion shot in South Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. -

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Monday, according to reports.

TMZ first reported the 20-year-old, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was unresponsive and, according to a witness, did not appear to have a pulse.

Variety reported his condition is not clear, but according to an unnamed source, he was critically wounded. A Boward County official would only tell the publication that there is a “developing incident regarding a shooting” and an “adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.”

“There was a shooting in Deerfield. Our officers are on the scene and we're gathering information,” Broward County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jonathan Fishman told Miami New Times. “We can't confirm anything else right now but will release more information soon.”

TMZ reported that the Broward County Fire Department said Onfroy was rushed to a hospital. A graphic, censored video on the gossip site shows the scene of the shooting.

Onfroy recently appeared on XXL Mag’s Freshman Class issue. Winning the fan vote to appear on the cover, he posed with amaiyah, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, PnB Rock, MadeinTYO, Playboi Carti, Aminé, Kap G, KYLE and Ugly God. His second album “?” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Outside of music, Onfroy is awaiting trial, accused of domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend. According to an October 2016 arrest report, Onfroy was charged with battery and aggravated assault of a pregnant victim and false imprisonment. He pleaded no contest to charges of armed home invasion robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm and was released from jail on bail March 26, 2017. He was ordered to serve six years of probation. He was accused by prosecutors of witness tampering and was jailed again in December 2017 before being released on house arrest.

In March of this year, Onfroy was released from house arrest so he could go on tour.

