0 Ride the Ducks Branson offers to pay for funerals, medical bills of duck boat accident victims

BRANSON, Mo. - Ride The Ducks Branson, the sightseeing tour agency involved in a duck boat accident that killed 17 people and injured 14 others, will offer to pay for the funerals and medical costs of the victims.

KSHB reported that the Branson, Missouri, company announced the news in a Facebook post Monday.

>> Read more trending news

“We remain deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred at Ride the Ducks Branson. Our focus from the start has been on the guests, families, and employees who were affected last Thursday,” the company said in a statement.

“Today, we continue to focus our efforts on the families. We are offering to pay for all related medical bills and funeral expenses, return all personal items from the rescue scene, and assist with any related travel or accommodations that will help the families in their time of need. An event like this deeply touches everyone and we are also providing grief counseling to our employees who have been affected by this tragic accident.”

Seventeen people, including nine members of one family, died when a duck boat capsized Thursday on Table Rock Lake.

Angela Coleman, 45; Arya Coleman, 1; Belinda Coleman, 69; Ervin Coleman, 76; Evan Coleman, 7; Glenn Coleman, 40; Horace Coleman, 70; Maxwell Coleman, 2; Reece Coleman, 9; William Asher, 69; Rosemarie Hamann, 68; Janice Bright, 63; William Bright, 65; Bob Williams, 73; Steve Smith, 53; Lance Smith, 15 and Leslie Dennison, 64, died in the accident.

“We are fully cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Highway Patrol and all federal and state authorities involved in the investigation,” the statement from the company said. “The investigation is being managed by the NTSB. Because we are a party to the NTSB investigation, we are not allowed to comment on any aspect of it. However, our job is to cooperate and provide information to those officials and to comfort the families of those affected by this tragic event.

“Thank you for your support, and we continue to ask that your thoughts and prayers be with the families during this difficult time.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.