0 Rihanna becomes first black woman to cover British Vogue's September issue

Rihanna will become the first black woman to grace the cover of British Vogue’s September issue in the magazine’s 102-year history.

“I always knew it had to be Rihanna,” editor-in-chief Edward Enninful wrote in his monthly editor’s letter. “A fearless music-industry icon and businesswoman, when it comes to that potent mix of fashion and celebrity, nobody does it quite like her. No matter how haute the styling goes, or experimental the mood, you never lose her in the imagery.”

Shot by photographer Nick Knight, the September 2018 cover features the singer and beauty mogul wearing Prada and her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. High fashion meets floral magic thanks to Japanese artist Makoto Azuma, with bright and bold garments styled by Enninful himself.

“She is always Rihanna,” Enninful said in his letter. “There’s a lesson for us all in that. Whichever way you choose to dress the new season, take a leaf out of her book and be yourself.”

Since taking over British Vogue, Enninful has published 10 issues, five of which have featured women of color, including Oprah and fashion model Adwoa Aboah, The Root reported. Enninful is the first black editor-in-chief of the magazine, and the Rihanna cover is his first September issue in the role.

“As you know, September issues are important in the fashion world, our largest and most lavish of the year and a real statement about what the coming months will bring. With this one being my first as editor-in-chief, I was determined it would be something special,” Enninful wrote.

British Vogue’s September issue will be on newsstands Aug. 3.

