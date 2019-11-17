Roberto Clemente's wife, Vera, dies at 81, reports say

Vera Clemente, the widow of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente, has died at the age of 81, according to reports.
Multiple reports, including the Major League Baseball's official Spanish Twitter account, have reported Vera Clemente passed away Saturday.
Vera Cristina Zabala de Clemente, viuda de Roberto Clemente, ha fallecido en el día de hoy. Lamentamos la gran pérdida de la familia Clemente. pic.twitter.com/HrkPXqOroa— LasMayores (@LasMayores) November 16, 2019
The governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez, also tweeted her condolences for the family.
Me uno al dolor de la familia de doña Vera Cristina Zabala, viuda de nuestra estrella, Roberto Clemente. Vera trabajó por velar que el legado de Clemente perdurara, orgullo de todos los puertorriqueños. Que descanse en paz.— Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) November 16, 2019
Translated, her tweet reads: "I join the pain of the family of Mrs. Vera Cristina Zabala, widow of our star, Roberto Clemente. Vera worked to ensure that Clemente's legacy will last, pride of all Puerto Ricans. Rest in peace."
This comes just weeks after she was hospitalized in reportedly delicate health.
Vera Clemente is survived by three sons: Roberto Clemente Jr., Luis Clemente and Roberto Enrique.
The Pirates have not confirmed the news yet, but we have reached out to the team.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}