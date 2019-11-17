  • Roberto Clemente's wife, Vera, dies at 81, reports say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Vera Clemente, the widow of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente, has died at the age of 81, according to reports.

    Multiple reports, including the Major League Baseball's official Spanish Twitter account, have reported Vera Clemente passed away Saturday.

    The governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez, also tweeted her condolences for the family.

    Translated, her tweet reads: "I join the pain of the family of Mrs. Vera Cristina Zabala, widow of our star, Roberto Clemente. Vera worked to ensure that Clemente's legacy will last, pride of all Puerto Ricans. Rest in peace."

    This comes just weeks after she was hospitalized in reportedly delicate health.

    Vera Clemente is survived by three sons: Roberto Clemente Jr., Luis Clemente and Roberto Enrique.

    The Pirates have not confirmed the news yet, but we have reached out to the team.

