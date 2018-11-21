0 Roundup of current food-related recalls that could affect Thanksgiving

A handful of food recalls could affect what you serve on Thanksgiving. Before you start cooking, check your refrigerator and pantry for these items.

Conagra Brands and the Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of the Duncan Hines Classic White Cake Mix that could be linked to the salmonella outbreak.

Conagra officials have voluntarily recalled the following items:

Duncan Hines Classic White, 15.25oz., UPC: 644209307500 with best by dates of March 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 or 13, 2019.

Classic Butter Golden, 15.25oz., UPC: 644209307494 with best by dates of March 9, 10, 12 or 13, 2019.

Signature Confetti, 15.25oz., UPC: 644209307593 with best by dates of March 7, 8 or 9, 2019.

Classic Yellow, 15.25oz., UPC: 644209414550 with best by dates of March 12 or 13 2019.



The FDA said not to use the mixes and to return them to the store where you bought them. For any questions concerning the Duncan Hines recall, call the Consumer Care team at 1-888-299-7646, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday or visit www.duncanhines.com.

Gravel Ridge Farms is recalling its Cage Free Large Eggs in dozen and 2 ½ dozen packs.

The eggs have the UPC code of 7-06970-38444-4 and use by dates of July 25 through Oct. 3.

If you have any questions, call 252-962-9124 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. central time.

For more information, click here.

Utah-based Swift Beef Co. is recalling 99,260 pounds of raw ground beef products over possible E. coli contamination just in time for Thanksgiving, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The meat products were produced late last month and the potential contamination was confirmed last week.

The products under recall include bulk ground beef products produced on Oct. 24:

2,000 pound - bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.

8-10 pound - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

8-10 pound - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

8-10 pound - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

8-10 pound - plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.



Those with more questions about the recall or E.coli, can call the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.

For more information, click here.

Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC has recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey after a sample tested positive for salmonella that matched a strain related to an outbreak, according to CNN.

The recall affects four products:

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with use by dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a use by date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a use by date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a use by date of 10/02/2018.



They all have the establishment number “P-190” in the USDA inspection mark.

Consumers are told to throw away the items under recall or return them to the store where they were purchased from.

If you have any questions, call Jennie-O Consumer Engagement Team at 1-800-621-3505, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, click here.

A North Carolina company is recalling thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat ham products that could be contaminated with listeria, a potentially deadly bacteria.

Johnson County Hams announced a recall of 89,096 pounds of ready-to-eat deli-loaf ham items that were produced between April 3, 2017, and Oct. 2, 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Here’s a list of the recalled products:

Varying weights of 7 to 8 pounds plastic-wrapped “JOHNSTON COUNTY HAMS, INC. COUNTRY STYLE FULLY COOKED BONELESS DELI HAM.”

Varying weights of 7 to 8 pounds plastic-wrapped “Ole Fashioned Sugar Cured The Old Dominion Brand Hams Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham” with sell by dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.

Varying weights of 7 to 8 pounds plastic-wrapped “Padow’s Hams & Deli, Inc. FULLY COOKED COUNTRY HAM BONELESS Glazed with Brown Sugar.”

Varying weights of 7 to 8 pounds plastic-wrapped “Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham LESS SALT Distributed By: Valley Country Hams LLC” with sell by dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.

Varying weights of 7 to 8 pounds plastic-wrapped “GOODNIGHT BROTHERS COUNTRY HAM Boneless Fully Cooked.”



Consumers are being urged to throw the items under the recall away or return them to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions, call Rufus Brown, Johnston County Hams plant manager, at (919) 934-8054.

Click here for more information.

Red Square Foods Inc. has recalled various frozen meat and poultry ravioli and blintz products shipped to retail stores in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The recall was due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product labels fail to state that they contain egg, milk and/or wheat.

The establishment numbers of the products recalled are “EST. 18874” or “P-18874” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to FSIS.

The items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions, you can contact Boris Rapoport, CEO of Red Square Foods, Inc., at (732) 846-0190 or office@redsquarefoods.com.

For more information, click here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert days before Thanksgiving after a multistate outbreak of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce.

“CDC is advising that U.S. consumers not eat any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell any, until we learn more about the outbreak,” the CDC said in the Tuesday alert. “This investigation is ongoing and the advice will be updated as more information is available.”

The CDC advised that restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell any of the lettuce, even if it’s included in mixed salad. Those with any kind of romaine lettuce in their home, opened or not, should throw it out. Areas of the fridge where the lettuce was stored should be sanitized and washed.

Click here for more information.

