Royal wedding: Official photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle released

The British royal family on Monday released official photographs taken after Prince Harry wed American actress Meghan Markle in a highly anticipated ceremony in England over the weekend.
The couple wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, nearly two years after they met when a friend set them up on a blind date in London.
Kensington Palace officials released three photographs from Saturday taken by Alexi Lubomirski after thousands of people greeted the newlyweds on a carriage procession.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018
These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018
The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018
They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF
Queen Elizabeth II conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Prince Harry and Markle ahead of their nuptials Saturday.
“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding,” royal family officials said in a statement. “They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth and around the world.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
