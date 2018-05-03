  • Sandra Bullock stalker found dead after Los Angeles-area SWAT standoff

    LA CRESCENTA, Calif. - A man convicted of breaking into the home of Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock was found dead after an hours-long police standoff Wednesday at a home in La Crescenta, California, according to multiple news outlets.

    Los Angeles police went to the home of Joshua Corbett, 42, early Wednesday morning to serve a warrant, KNBC-TV reported. Corbett, who barricaded himself inside a building and refused to leave, reportedly claimed he had a weapon and threatened to kill officers.

    “The SWAT team was sent due to the suspect’s threat of violence to police,” Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison told KCBS-TV

    Authorities said negotiators tried to reason with Corbett, but were unsuccessful. He was found dead Wednesday afternoon from a self-inflicted injury that was not a gunshot wound, police said.

    In 2014, Corbett was convicted of breaking into Bullock’s West Los Angeles home and was sentenced to five years probation and mental health counseling.

     

