Sandra Bullock stalker found dead after Los Angeles-area SWAT standoff

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. - A man convicted of breaking into the home of Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock was found dead after an hours-long police standoff Wednesday at a home in La Crescenta, California, according to multiple news outlets.
Los Angeles police went to the home of Joshua Corbett, 42, early Wednesday morning to serve a warrant, KNBC-TV reported. Corbett, who barricaded himself inside a building and refused to leave, reportedly claimed he had a weapon and threatened to kill officers.
“The SWAT team was sent due to the suspect’s threat of violence to police,” Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison told KCBS-TV.
Authorities said negotiators tried to reason with Corbett, but were unsuccessful. He was found dead Wednesday afternoon from a self-inflicted injury that was not a gunshot wound, police said.
In 2014, Corbett was convicted of breaking into Bullock’s West Los Angeles home and was sentenced to five years probation and mental health counseling.
