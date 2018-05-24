  • Sandy Hook families sue Infowars' Alex Jones over hoax claims

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Family members of six victims of the deadly 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and an FBI agent have filed a defamation lawsuit against Infowars' Alex Jones over his claims that the massacre was a hoax.

    According to The Associated Press, the suit, filed Wednesday in Bridgeport Superior Court, says the plaintiffs were harassed and threatened because of his claims. They seek "monetary and punitive damages, attorney fees and other costs," the AP reported.

    This is just the latest legal action against the conspiracy theorist over his Sandy Hook statements. He is facing two similar lawsuits filed last month in Texas.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Jones has not publicly commented on the most recent lawsuit, but said last month that even though he initially "questioned the PR and the talking points that surrounded the Sandy Hook massacre," he soon "began to believe that the massacre happened, despite the fact that the public doubted it."

    Read more here.

    – The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sandy Hook families sue Infowars' Alex Jones over hoax claims

  • Headline Goes Here

    T.I. rails against Houston's restaurant after actresses' arrests from bathroom

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia restaurant owner accused of assaulting employee over wrong order

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stay away from dangerous sunscreen pills, FDA warns

  • Headline Goes Here

    Scientists discover opioids in Seattle's Puget Sound mussels