Santa Fe High School Shooting: What to know about Santa Fe Independent School District

Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Texas high school.
KTRK reports that police were called to Santa Fe High School just before 8 local time this morning.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC that one person is in custody.
Santa Fe High School includes grades 9-12, according to the Santa Fe Independent School District website
There are about 5,000 students enrolled in the district and 600 staff members.
Santa Fe, Texas, is southeast of Houston and about an hour outside Galveston.
The district encompasses about 72 square miles of Galveston County, encompassing multiple communities.
The teacher-student ratio is 15:1, according to a welcome video on the district site.
Santa Fe High School includes the Indian Success Academy, which is described as an alternative learning center program for at-risk students.
Special programs includes technical programs including cosmetology and welding, according to the district welcome video.
Santa Fe High School graduation is scheduled for June 1.
Neighboring Dickinson Independent School District is also currently in “protect mode” because of the shooting at Santa Fe High School.
We’re currently in protect mode as a precaution because of reports of a shooting at Santa Fe HS. Doors are locked & personnel are stationed at outer doors to let people in and out. No students allowed outside of building. Field trips are postponed until we go off of protect mode.— Dickinson ISD (@DickinsonISD) May 18, 2018
