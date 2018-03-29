0 Sarah Jessica Parker endorses Cynthia Nixon for governor

NEW YORK - Sarah Jessica Parker has officially endorsed her former “Sex and the City” co-star Cynthia Nixon as she runs for governor of New York.

The endorsement came more than a week after Nixon announced her run March 19.

CNN reported that Parker posted her endorsement on her Instagram page Thursday.

“A mother. An activist. An advocate. A fighter. A NY’er. A dear friend,” Parker captioned the post. “Running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote.”

Parker also included a link to Nixon’s campaign website, where she said people can donate.

Nixon thanked Parker for her support on Twitter.

“Thank you @SJP, it means so much,” she tweeted, along with a heart emoji and screen shot of Parker’s post.

To help us continue to build our team, join here: https://t.co/E8zyb7i94o pic.twitter.com/wjwv76hEcB — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 29, 2018

CNN reported that Parker’s support came a day after her spokeswoman, Ina Treciokas, told Page Six that Parker was looking forward to speaking with Nixon.

“Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid,” Parker said.

At the time, she did not say Parker endorsed her.

Former “Sex and the City” costars Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall had offered support the week Nixon announced her bid.

“I am so proud of Cynthia Nixon,” Davis tweeted March 19. “No one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change (sic) and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor.”

“I'm excited to support someone I have know for 20 years to be one of the most intelligent and caring people in my life,” Davis later tweeted.

I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor ! https://t.co/xEAyRxFBb8 — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 19, 2018 Join me in supporting Cynthia Nixon via @actblue https://t.co/YOtcRHETLH I'm excited to support someone I have know for 20 years to be one of the most intelligent and caring people in my life! — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 19, 2018

When a fan asked Cattrall about Nixon’s decision, the actress said, “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.”

I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices. https://t.co/zae7nJ6VFi — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) March 22, 2018

In a video announcing her candidacy, Nixon said she is a “proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent.

“I was given chances I just don't see for most of New York's kids today,” she said. “Our leaders are letting us down...

“We want our government to work again, on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us. It can't just be business as usual anymore,” Nixon said.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

Nixon is running against incumbent New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in September’s Democratic primary.

