Saudi air defenses intercept 2 missiles from Yemen, state media says

Saudi Arabia’s state-run television station said Sunday that the country’s air defense intercepted two ballistic missiles launched over Riyadh, Reuters reported.
The attack, which the station alleged was launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia, is at least the sixth to target Riyadh since December.
Six blasts were heard and bright flashes were seen in the sky over the Saudi capital city, Reuters reported.
There were no reported casualties or damage, a witness told Reuters.
There was no comment from Saudi officials authorities or from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen against the Houthi movement.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}