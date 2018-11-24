Scary moment: Deer crashes through windshield of moving car in Georgia

ROSWELL, Ga. - Georgia police are warning drivers to be careful after a deer landed in the windshield of a moving car Friday.
Officials with the Roswell Police Department said the animal jumped over a median wall on a state highway and shocked the unsuspecting driver of an SUV.
The driver was unhurt.
SCARY: A viewer said a deer crashed through the window of car in front of him. He said the driver is OK, but this is reminder to look out for deer as you travel this weekend! pic.twitter.com/aDw3gcSQBy— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 23, 2018
