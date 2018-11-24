  • Scary moment: Deer crashes through windshield of moving car in Georgia

    By: WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    ROSWELL, Ga. - Georgia police are warning drivers to be careful after a deer landed in the windshield of a moving car Friday.

    Officials with the Roswell Police Department said the animal jumped over a median wall on a state highway and shocked the unsuspecting driver of an SUV.

    The driver was unhurt.

     

