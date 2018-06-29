  • School officials help deputies catch gator found at Florida school

    By: James Tutten, WFTV.com

    FROSTPROOF, Fla. - School officials gave deputies a hand after a gator was found at a Polk County school Thursday.

    Deputies were called to Frostproof Middle-Senior High School Thursday to remove the gator.

    As officials were waiting for a trapper to arrive, the school’s principal and athletic director helped deputies to wrangle the reptile. 

    No students were at the school at the time and the gator was removed without injury, deputies said.

     

