0 Search continues for Taylor Williams, missing girl from Jacksonville, Florida

An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams out of Jacksonville, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Police say she was last seen in her bedroom at her home around 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Ivy Street in the Brentwood area.

Taylor's mother, Brianna S. Williams, who is a Petty Officer 1st Class at NAS Jacksonville, told police she put Taylor to bed around midnight. Williams told police when she woke up at 7 a.m., she did not see Taylor in her bedroom and the back door was unlocked.

Confirmed: Missing girl's mom is a Petty Officer at NAS Jax. Women who helped the family move this past weekend says she works "IT". NAS Jax says NCIS is aware of JSO investigation. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/iiVeYA8e9M — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) November 6, 2019

Taylor was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Officers have been going door-to-door in the Brentwood neighborhood and have a helicopter to get an above view to aid in the massive search.

Horses and bloodhounds are being used to help in the search. JSO says the search area is expanding. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/tmpRKFLH91 — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) November 6, 2019

Crews with the JSO Dive Team arrived at one of the search areas near the Southside Villas apartment complex where Taylor had lived with her family until recently, as well as two JSO trucks, a small boat and ATV/tractor type vehicle. They searched in the water in a forme neighborhood looking for Taylor, Wednesday afternoon.

Dogs, ATVs, boats, and now dive team. All tools being used for this search. At the apartment complex where Taylor used to live. Not at the home from where her mother reported her missing. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/z95AKJXW3d — John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) November 6, 2019

A dumpster was taken from the Southside Villas apartment complex and eventually, the contents were emptied.

Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson said the first 12 hours are critical when searching for a child, in a situation like this, because evidence can disappear in a 12-hour period and clues could be lost that can help find them.

JUST IN: New pictures of MISSING 5yo Taylor Rose Williams. Please continue to be on the lookout. Call 911 or 904-630-0500 if you have any info! @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews #FindTaylor #AMBERAlert #Jacksonville #Florida https://t.co/edvq1z1XoV — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) November 7, 2019

Officials in Jacksonville said more than 100 police officers, firefighters search dogs, dive teams, mounted police, drone units and volunteers are assisting to help find her.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 904-630-0500.

