Search continues for Taylor Williams, missing girl from Jacksonville, Florida

    An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams out of Jacksonville, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

    Police say she was last seen in her bedroom at her home around 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Ivy Street in the Brentwood area.

    Taylor's mother, Brianna S. Williams, who is a Petty Officer 1st Class at NAS Jacksonville, told police she put Taylor to bed around midnight. Williams told police when she woke up at 7 a.m., she did not see Taylor in her bedroom and the back door was unlocked.

    Taylor was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. 

    Officers have been going door-to-door in the Brentwood neighborhood and have a helicopter to get an above view to aid in the massive search.

    Crews with the JSO Dive Team arrived at one of the search areas near the Southside Villas apartment complex where Taylor had lived with her family until recently, as well as two JSO trucks, a small boat and ATV/tractor type vehicle. They searched in the water in a forme neighborhood looking for Taylor, Wednesday afternoon.

    A dumpster was taken from the Southside Villas apartment complex and eventually, the contents were emptied.

    Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson said the first 12 hours are critical when searching for a child, in a situation like this, because evidence can disappear in a 12-hour period and clues could be lost that can help find them. 

    Officials in Jacksonville said more than 100 police officers, firefighters search dogs, dive teams, mounted police, drone units and volunteers are assisting to help find her.

    If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 904-630-0500.

