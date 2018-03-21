Search for Virginia homicide suspect leads to Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted homicide suspect who has ties all over the East Coast, including the Jacksonville area.
Darryl Faine, 54, is wanted for the 2015 shooting death of Monique Landis, 26, in Portsmouth, Virginia.
RIGHT NOW: @USMarshalsGov are looking for a homicide suspect who is on the run. Marshals say he has ties all along the east coast but they think he's spent at least some time in Jacksonville. RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/GF4Jtedxsz— Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) March 20, 2018
There have been indications that Faine spent time in Florida since going on the run, specifically the Jacksonville area. He also has ties to Northern Virginia and Maryland.
US Marshals confirm this woman is the victim in their case. Suspect believed to possibly be in the Jacksonville area after the 2015 murder in the Norfolk, Va. area. Suspect also pictured. pic.twitter.com/t2zkvmJbsO— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) March 20, 2018
BOLO- US Marshals On the lookout for this suspect with potential local ties. pic.twitter.com/AyTIprK8Fn— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) March 20, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}