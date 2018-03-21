  • Search for Virginia homicide suspect leads to Florida

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted homicide suspect who has ties all over the East Coast, including the Jacksonville area.

    Darryl Faine, 54, is wanted for the 2015 shooting death of Monique Landis, 26, in Portsmouth, Virginia. 

    There have been indications that Faine spent time in Florida since going on the run, specifically the Jacksonville area. He also has ties to Northern Virginia and Maryland.

