Seat belt likely saved driver's life in crash, police say

CARIBOU, Maine - A driver in Maine can thank his seat belt for saving his life in a crash Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers with the Caribou police department said Joseph Guimond, 21, was driving north when he drifted into the southbound lane on Route 1. The truck went off the road and smashed into a utility pole, WMTW reported.
Despite suffering multiple injuries, Guimond was able to pull himself out of the wreckage and drag himself to the side of the road to get help, police said.
Police said the seat belt he was wearing probably saved his life, WMTW reported.
