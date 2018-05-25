  • SeaWorld, Busch Gardens: Free admission available for veterans now through July 4

    By: WFTV.com

    ORLANDO, Fla. - From now through July 4, U.S. veterans and up to three guests can get free admission to SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the U.S.

    SeaWorld said in a news release that this new offer joins the ongoing Waves of Honor program that offers complimentary admission to any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman once per year, for the military personnel and as many as three direct dependents.

    Veterans must redeem their complimentary single-day ticket(s) online at www.WavesofHonor.com. The free tickets are available online only, not available at the front gate for each park.

    In addition to SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the free admission offer is available at SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego, and Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

    Active military and veterans can always receive discounted admission tickets through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases as well as www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round. Each park may have various discounted admission products throughout the year that are also available online at www.WavesofHonor.com

