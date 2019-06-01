SeaWorld Orlando announces new roller coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld has announced that a new roller coaster is coming to Orlando next year.
The theme park shared this video teasing the new ride, promising "predatory heights" and "plunging thrills."
SeaWorld did not announce the name of the ride or give a specific time frame on when it would open.
This will be the park's sixth roller coaster.
