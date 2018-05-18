SeaWorld Orlando will pour free beers on Fridays this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sea water won’t be the only thing flowing at SeaWorld Orlando this summer.
The theme park will offer free beer for guests on Fridays this summer, starting Friday.
Guests aged 21 and older can visit Mama’s Pretzel Kitchen Patio to get up to two free seven-ounce beers per visit. The free beer will flow from 10:30 a.m. until one hour before the park closes.
The beer selection will include popular brands like Bud Light, Coors Light and Miller Light, as well as SeaWorld’s own Mako Red Ale.
The last Friday for free beer this season will be Sept. 2, which is the Friday before Labor Day.
In addition to the Friday free beer, park officials said guests can also enjoy happy hour daily starting at 4 p.m., which will include food and drink deals.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
