SEE: Couple spots huge rattlesnake, ‘I've never seen one that large'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida couple spotted a giant rattlesnake that looked at least 6 feet long on the side of the road in Jacksonville and stopped to get take a closer look.

They posted the photos of the huge snake on Facebook.

Lindsey Nilsen and Zack Dick spotted the snake when they were driving, and were so shocked by its size they pulled over.

"It struck my attention because we're going about 70 mph and I saw that snake," Dick said. "I've never seen one that large. It had to have been 6 foot. I think it's mixed with Godzilla."

Have you ever seen a rattle snake this large?! @AmberANjax talks to the couple that shot this video yesterday near a residential area. Check out the photos: https://t.co/yW2JsId18R pic.twitter.com/hxmEm9gzhW — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) March 26, 2018

The snake was right by their car when they pulled off the road, but it soon slithered away.

"It was definitely an adrenaline moment," Dick said. "Do not get near it, and do not let your kids or animals near it."

"You definitely don't want to mess with him," Nilsen said.

Karen Parker of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission identified the snake as an eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

"They usually range in size from 3 to 6 feet, so it's a healthy snake for sure," Parker said. "As the weather gets warmer, we're probably going to see more snakes come out to sun themselves and look for food."

When asked about what residents should do if they come across any dangerous snake like the one spotted by Nilsen and Dick, Parker said, "It is wildlife and people are going to see them as it get warmer. Basically the best thing you can do is observe it from a distance and don't try to capture it. Just stay away from it."

Parker also said factors like development and construction aren't necessarily the cause for this snake sighting, and that it could've just been hunting rats or trying to sun itself.

"I checked it out and the record for a rattlesnake is 8 feet 3 inches, which is abnormally large," said Parker. "So we recommend just staying away. We do have a lot of good information on our website about how to identify a venomous snake and we've also got a brochure about living with snakes in Florida."

A Florida couple spotted a giant rattlesnake, similar to this one, on the side of the road in Jacksonville and stopped to film it. Pixabay

If you are bitten by a rattlesnake or another venomous snake, the Mayo Clinic lists these steps:

Remain calm and move beyond the snake's striking distance.

Remove jewelry and tight clothing before you start to swell.

Position yourself, if possible, so that the bite is at or below the level of your heart.

Clean the wound, but don't flush it with water. Cover it with a clean, dry dressing.

Be sure not to to do these things:

Don't use a tourniquet or apply ice.

Don't cut the wound or attempt to remove the venom.

Don't drink caffeine or alcohol, which could speed your body's absorption of venom.

Don't try to capture the snake. Try to remember its color and shape so that you can describe it, which will help in your treatment.

