SEE: Eye-popping rainbow-colored lobster escapes death, now on display at aquarium

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    ST. ANDREWS, New Brunswick, Canada -

    A Canadian fisherman made a startling discovery when he hauled in his lobster catch from the waters off the Maine-Canadian border.

    Robinson Russell, 38, caught an unusual rainbow-hued lobster with a light blue and pink shell off Grand Manan in November, but the photo he posted to Instagram just went viral when another user reposted it this week, according to the Portland Press-Herald.

     

    Robinson caught the eye-popping crustacean off Grand Manan and named it Lucky. Turns out it really is a lucky lobster because the fisherman donated the 2-pounder to the Huntsman Marine Science Center in New Brunswick. 

    “I really didn’t know what to do with it at first, so I decided to give it to the aquarium,” Russell told the Press-Herald.

    Lucky the lobster is now on display at the aquarium in New Brunswick.

