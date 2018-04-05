'Selfie kid' strikes again, meets Justin Timberlake before show

He's at it again!
The "selfie kid" - also known as Ryan McKenna from Scituate - met up with his friend Justin Timberlake ahead of the singer's show in Boston Wednesday night.
McKenna became famous during this year's Super Bowl, when he pulled out his cell phone during Timberlake's halftime show and snagged the selfie that quickly went viral.
And he wasn't the only celebrity who stopped by to meet McKenna - Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was also at the meeting.
No word if McKenna knew Edelman, who was recently credited with helping to stop a potential school shooter, would be stopping by.
