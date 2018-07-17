Semi-trailer truck transporting hot dogs goes up in flames on Nebraska highway

OMAHA, Neb. - A semi-trailer truck accident led to thousands of hot dogs going up in flames.
The Omaha World-Herald reported a semi-trailer truck caught fire while traveling on the Dodge Expressway in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday morning.
The Nebraska State Patrol said no one was hurt.
Some witness photos show cardboard boxes with stacks and stacks of hot dogs inside burned and charred, with many dogs blackened on the outside.
“This isn’t exactly the kind of Saturday cook out we’re in favor of, but this is the aftermath of a semi truck loaded with hot dogs going up in flames on the West Dodge Expressway,” Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Matt Sutter tweeted Saturday. “Luckily no one was hurt...Just hungry...”
Good morning, Troop A!! This isn’t exactly the kind of Saturday cook out we’re in favor of, but this is the aftermath of a semi truck loaded with hot dogs going up in flames on the West Dodge Expressway. Luckily no one was hurt...Just hungry... #nspomaha pic.twitter.com/gDJtJ7c1ff— NSP Lt. Sutter 🚔🇺🇸 (@NSP_LtSutter) July 14, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}