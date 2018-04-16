0 Sen. John McCain in stable condition after surgery for intestinal infection

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Arizona Sen. John McCain is hospitalized in stable condition after undergoing surgery Sunday for an intestinal infection.

McCain was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix for the surgery, according to a statement from his office.

John McCain went into surgery on Sunday for an infection pic.twitter.com/oLDMP6GjuB — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) April 16, 2018

The intestinal infection stems from diverticulitis, a digestive disorder, and not brain cancer, the statement said.

McCain revealed last year he’s fighting a fatal form of brain cancer called primary glioblastoma and has undergone treatment for the illness.

“Over the last few months, Senator McCain has been participating in physical therapy at his home in Cornville, Arizona, as he recovers from the side effects of cancer treatment,” according to the statement.

His daughter, Meghan McCain, confirmed in a tweet Monday that her father is in stable condition.

He “continues to inspire me everyday with his intense grit and determination,” she wrote.

My father @SenJohnMcCain is in stable condition - he continues to inspire me everyday with his intense grit and determination. Thank you to the doctors at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and to everyone who is praying for him. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 16, 2018

McCain “has remained engaged on his work as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and has enjoyed frequent visits from his family, friends, staff and Senate colleagues,” according to the statement.

McCain’s brain tumor was discovered during a routine screening for skin cancer. He also diagnosed with melanoma in 1993, 2000 and 2002 and underwent treatment at the time. Those cancers did not spread, according to McCain’s doctors.

Glioblastoma, though, is a particularly aggressive form of cancer, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. The prognosis is often poor. The average survival rate for patients with malignant glioblastoma tends to be around 14 months with treatment. Around 10 percent of patients with the disease live five years or longer.

Debbie Lord contributed to this story.

