Serena Williams joins Meghan Markle to watch Prince Harry at polo match

Tennis star Serena Williams took time off from her preparations to chase her eighth Wimbledon women’s singles title to join Meghan Markle in Ascot on Saturday to watch Prince Harry and Prince William compete in the Audi Polo Challenge, the Sunday Express reported.
Williams, who has won seven women’s singles titles at Wimbledon, was accompanied by her husband, Alexis Ohanian. Williams canceled her pre-tournament news conference to attend the polo match, The Guardian reported.
Williams, who won her seventh Wimbledon crown in 2016 before giving birth to her first child, is ranked 25th in this year’s tournament. She attended the royal wedding last month at Windsor Castle.
Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, attended the match to watch her husband, who made a surprise visit at a polo match for the second straight day, the Daily Mail reported.
Prince Harry attended a charity match at British Polo Day in Oxfordshire on Friday, the Daily Mail reported, helping to raise nearly $265,000.
