Service dog gets her own elementary school photoshoot

Tosha has a big job to do. She's a service dog for a fifth-grader who has seizures. She accompanies her owner to school every day.
Now Tosha has been immortalized at the Gravette Upper Elementary School after the good doggie sat for her own school photo, KFSM reported.
Staff members said Tosha has fit right into the school's culture and the students think of the dog as a member of the school's family, KTHV reported.
Arkansas service dog poses for first school picturehttps://t.co/Z7VMgkKPiT pic.twitter.com/rJEvT4qGzR— THV11 (@THV11) November 6, 2019
