0 ‘Sesame Street' theme park Sesame Place becomes first in the world to get autism certification

LANGHORNE, Penn. - Sesame Place, an amusement park based on the show “Sesame Street,” has made history as the first autism-certified theme park in the world.

Newsweek reported that the certification came from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, which provides autism training for processionals and educators. The certification, announced April 2, during Autism Awareness month, makes Sesame Place a Certified Autism Center.

>> Read more trending news

The certification means that employees have specialized training that makes sure they have knowledge, skills, temperament and expertise to work with all children. Employees have to repeat the training every two years.

“IBCCES works with leading travel destinations to create safe, sensory-compatible travel options for parents and individuals on the spectrum,” IBCCES Board Chairman Myron Pincomb, said in a statement. “Our Certified Autism Center designation is awarded to premier organizations around the globe that have completed rigorous training and meet the highest industry standards.”

The timing of the certification comes nearly a year after Julia, a “Sesame Street” Muppet with autism, made her debut at the park as a walkaround character.

“As the first theme park in the world to complete the training and become a CAC, Sesame Place is better equipped to offer families inclusive activities for children with autism and other special needs,” Sesame Place park president Cathy Valeriano said in a statement.

Quiet rooms, noise-cancelling headphones and low sensory areas, including low sensory parade viewing, are among the resources offered to families and children with special needs. The park also has a ride accessibility program that matches the abilities of guests to the requirements of each ride at the park.

Sesame Place opens for the season April 28 at 10 a.m. More information on the park can be found at SesamePlace.com.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.