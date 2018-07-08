0 Several drownings in same week raise water safety concerns

BOSTON - A total of eight drownings have been reported across the state of Massachusetts just this past week.

State officials are worried the staggering numbers may rise if people aren't conscientious of water safety, warning parents to be wary of their children near bodies of water at all times.

>> Read more trending news

Authorities are also warning people not to swim in places where swimming is prohibited, which increases the chances of accidents happening.

Massachusetts' most recent drowning happened in Lynn on Friday night, where a 2-year-old boy died after being pulled from a swimming pool.

>> On Boston25News.com: 13-year-old boy dies after being pulled from pond

Hours earlier, in Worcester County, a man drowned at Dorothy Pond in Millbury while searching underwater for a lost tackle box.

On Thursday alone, there were three more drownings.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers in Worcester found a 13-year-old boy in 12 feet of water about 69 feet from shore. Rescue crews were able to pull him from the water and rush him to UMass Medical Center, but he was later pronounced dead on Thursday morning.

>> On Boston25News.com: 56-year-old man drowns in pond

A 56-year-old man died in an accidental drowning in Westwood, where officials pulled his body from Buckmaster Pond, where swimming is not allowed.

Police said the rule is almost impossible to enforce, and added that people need to obey posted signs and only swim where it's allowed or supervised.

On that same day, a 60-year-old man drowned while swimming at Mayflower Beach in Dennis.

>> On Boston25News.com: 60-year-old man drowns at Mayflower Beach

On the Fourth of July, a 20-year-old man from Honduras drowned in Saugus, and two college students drowned in the Chicopee River in Wilbraham.

>> On Boston25News.com: 2-year-old dies after being pulled from swimming pool

On Monday, a man nearly drowned in Bourne near Taylor's Point Marina. Witnesses pulled the man out of the water and began doing CPR until first responders arrived.

The tragic trend of drownings in Massachusetts prompted a warning from first responders.

"It's always best, and certainly in hindsight, to go to areas where there are lifeguards designated for public swimming areas," Westwood Police Chief Jeff Silva said.

>> On Boston25News.com: Person dies after divers respond to drowning in Saugus

Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus asked city residents to play it safe this summer, and to get familiar with the rules and regulations of city parks and to observe them, including the one that about swimming only when a lifeguard is present.

Officials are also asking residents to be mindful and use common sense when attempting to swim in large bodies of water, to always make sure there is a lifeguard on duty whenever possible.

As for parents, officials say children should always be supervised while swimming.

>> On Boston25News.com: DA: One person found dead at Dorothy Pond in Millbury

© 2018 Cox Media Group.