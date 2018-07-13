Shark attacks forces Florida beach to close

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - After two people were bitten by sharks Friday, the beach was cleared and access points were shut down for the rest of the day, Fernandina Beach police said.
The incidents occurred at the beach located near Sadler Road and Access 31, Action News Jax reported.
One of the victims is a 17-year-old with a serious bite to the ankle and foot area, police said. The other victim is a 30-year-old victim who was bitten on the foot, officials said. Neither injury is life-threatening.
The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax that fishermen have been catching sharks off Fernandina Beach all week.
Officials aid they will re-evaluate the situation in the morning to determine whether the beaches will be open.
