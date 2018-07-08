Shark attacks man snorkeling at state park in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A Georgia man celebrating his 30th wedding anniversary was attacked by a shark during a snorkeling trip Saturday in the Florida Keys, WTVJ reported.
The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. in Key Largo at the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, the television station reported.
The man was taken to a hospital and his condition was unknown, Coast Guard officials said Sunday.
One witness told WTVJ that a crew member of a boat jumped into the water to help the victim.
