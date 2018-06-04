0 Sheriff deputies escort daughter of fallen deputy to graduation

SAN ANTIONO - Gloria Garza was missing one important person when she graduated from high school Friday, -- her father -- but he was close on her mind thanks to his brothers and sisters in blue.

Jesus Garza was killed in the line of duty 15 years ago while responding to an emergency call, KSAT reported.

On Friday, his little girl was escorted to her high school graduation by the men and women who still wear the uniform, honoring Garza’s memory.

Gloria arrived at graduation in a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. Then she walked into the ceremony on the arm of Sheriff Javier Salazar, walking under a U.S. flag held high by ladder trucks from area fire and rescue departments, WOAI reported. The San Antonio Police Department’s Pipes and Drums Band gave a soundtrack to the moment, KSAT reported.

It was a ceremonial law enforcement escort done for the children of fallen police officers.

“It’s a member of the family whether we knew him or not. We all wear the same uniform. We all wear the same badge. We’re going to step and do what we need to do for each other,” Salazar told KSAT.

Gloria was only 3 years old when her father was killed.

“My mom tells me stories. I don’t remember because I was little. I don’t remember too much, but I see pictures of me and him and things we would do.” Gloria told KSAT. “My family tells me I’m just like him -- the way I walk and talk. I know that he’d be proud of me for who I am.”

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office also honored the fallen deputy by naming its new horse for the mounted division, calling it Jesse. The horses that are part of the BCSO Mounted Unit are named after fallen deputies, WOAI reported.

Jesse and Gloria met before the ceremony and he followed her as part of the official escort.

She also received a small badge, with the number 1357, her father’s badge number, to wear around her neck.

Gloria plans on attending Stephen F. Austin University and will study biology in an effort to become a neonatal doctor, KSAT reported.

