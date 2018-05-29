Sheriff deputy barely escapes being hit by speeding truck

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. - A Kansas sheriff’s deputy barely escaped being hit by a speeding truck during a recent traffic stop. The crash was caught on dash camera.
The unidentified deputy had been conducting a traffic stop Saturday. He was walking back to his cruiser when the vehicle smashed into his police car.
The video was posted to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, saying that the driver who smashed into the cruiser “decided getting to his destination was more important than the safety of others on the roadway,” KSN reported.
The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the cruiser was believed to be in his 60s and was probably speeding when he crossed two lanes of traffic. The driver then drove the truck, which was towing a trailer, through a driveway, hit the cruiser, then hit a garage, The Wichita Eagle reported.
They believe he had fallen asleep at the wheel, The Wichita Eagle reported.
Sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the crash.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
