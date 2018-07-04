Singer Katharine McPhee engaged to musician, songwriter David Foster

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee and musician and songwriter David Foster are engaged.
TMZ reported that the 34-year-old “American Idol” alum and Foster, 68, got engaged while on vacation in Europe.
“He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri,” McPhee said in a text to Just Jared founder Jared Eng, according to People.
McPhee posted a screenshot of that text conversation on her Instagram page. Her representative confirmed the engagement to TMZ.
E! News reported that McPhee posted on Twitter about the news with an engagement ring emoji and a gif of Ariana Grande saying, “And what about it?”
This will be the second marriage for McPhee, who was married to actor Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. It will be the fifth marriage for Foster. He was married to musician B.J. Cook from 1972-1981, model Rebecca Dyer from 1982-1986, actress and songwriter Linda Thompson from 1991-2005, and model and TV personality Yolanda Hadid from 2011-2017.
Foster and McPhee have been friends since they met on the set of “American Idol” in 2006. They reportedly started dating last September.
