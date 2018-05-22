Sinkhole opens on White House lawn outside press briefing room

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A sinkhole opened Tuesday on the North Lawn of the White House, outside the press briefing room.
Reporters shared pictures of the hole on Twitter.
Voice of America’s Steve Herman noted that he’s been watching the hole grow bigger by the day.
This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day. pic.twitter.com/BsFUtxFqpB— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2018
Sinkhole appears in the White House lawn. Right behind @hogangidley45 office! pic.twitter.com/DRCLkNQBw7— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 22, 2018
By Tuesday afternoon, yellow caution tape and orange cones encircled the hole. A green board was then thrown on top of it.
Perhaps due to the swampy weather in DC lately. 😊 There’s a sinkhole in the North Lawn of the White House. 📸 @MarkWalzCNN pic.twitter.com/m5AeDRDsvn— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 22, 2018
By later in the afternoon, the sinkhole had its own social media following.
There’s no word on what caused it or any plans to repair it
