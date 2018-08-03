Slow pursuit: Police in South Carolina chase man driving Walmart motorized shopping cart

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - This was a different kind of police chase.
Slow pursuits are common, but one outside a Walmart in South Carolina on Wednesday was unusual.
That’s because the slow pursuit in Summerville involved police trying to get a man in a motorized shopping cart to stop, WCSC reported.
In a video posted to social media by Daniel Williams, an unidentified man wearing a black T-shirt, aviator cap and black pants was seen riding in the parking lot while police drove alongside it with blue lights flashing, WCSC reported.
Summerville police Lt. T.J. Peterson said the man was trying to drive off the property but was stopped by police, the television station reported.
Walmart’s store prevention officer told police that the store did not want to press charges, Peterson said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}