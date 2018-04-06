Small explosive device detonates inside California Sam's Club, no injuries

ONTARIO, Calif. - An explosive device went off inside a Sam’s Club store in Ontario, California, on Thursday afternoon, but no one was injured and there was no significant damage, according to authorites.
There appears to be no structural damage or any injuries at this point. All employees and customers are accounted for. Updates to follow.— Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) April 5, 2018
Emergency crews first responded to reports of a structural fire at the store around 5 p.m. EDT, Ontario police said in a post on Twitter.
The incident was initially reported to police dispatchers by a witness who heard popping sounds, according to KABC-TV.
Responded to a possible fire structure at 951 N Milliken Ave. It has been determined the suspect detonated a small explosive device in the store. Ontario PD and Ontario Fire are on scene.— Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) April 5, 2018
Customers and employees were evacuated from the store as authorities investigated.
Police pulled over a car a short distance from the store and located another explosive device inside it, KABC reported. A suspect was taken into custody.
There’s no word on a motive.
