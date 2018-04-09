'Solo: A Star Wars Story': Watch the new trailer for the young Han Solo spinoff

Rejoice, "Star Wars" fans: The latest trailer for the beloved franchise's Han Solo spinoff has arrived.
Some memorable moments:
- Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) learns Chewbacca's (Joonas Suotamo) age: "190 years old? You look great!"
- Solo gives an old line a new twist: "I've got a really good feeling about this," he says.
- Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) delights fans with a callback: "You might want to buckle up, baby."
The film, which premieres next month at the Cannes Film Festival and hits U.S. theaters May 25, also features Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett, Thandie Newton as Val, Emilia Clarke as Qi'Ra, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as droid L3-37 and Paul Bettany as villain Dryden Vos. See the full cast here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}