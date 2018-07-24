Son finds late father's Vietnam War grenade in Florida home

ARLINGTON, Fla. - The son of a Vietnam War veteran who recently passed away found a grenade in his late father's home near Arlington, Florida.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told WJAX that the bomb squad was called to the home Saturday afternoon after the man reported he was cleaning out his late father’s home and found the grenade in his nightstand.
#BREAKING: @JSOPIO bomb squad on scene removing a hand grenade homeowner found while cleaning. They say could take 30-45 minutes to complete. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/jhyw8sV999— Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) July 21, 2018
He believes his father brought the grenade home from the Vietnam War and feared it was still functional, WJAX reports.
Several nearby homes had to be evacuated while police removed the item from the home.
The Sheriff Office’s bomb squad took possession of the grenade to destroy it in a safe location.
It was later found not to be an active explosive device.
