0 Son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan ONeal accused in LA crime spree

The son of actors Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett has been charged in a violent crime spree in Southern California, KABC reported.

Redmond O’Neal, 33, was charged with attempted murder during a spree in which he allegedly stabbed two people.

The Los Angeles Police Department alleges that Redmond O’Neal committed the crimes in early May. Evidence was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, KABC reported. The office returned charges of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal threats, one count of brandishing a knife and one count of battery, the television station reported.

Detectives investigated several crimes that occurred in the Venice Beach and Palms neighborhoods of Los Angeles between May 2 and May 5. They determined that all of the crimes were committed by the same person and allege that it was Redmond O’Neal.

Redmond O’Neal was arrested May 8 after the robbery of a convenience store, ending the crime spree, KABC reported.

Authorities said they have not determined a motive.

"They all seem to be random. It appears, though, based on what we know now, that it just started as an argument between unknown persons and quickly escalated with the violent acts," LAPD Sgt. Scotty Steven said.

Redmond O’Neal has been arrested several times for drug possession, KABC reported.. He pleaded no contest to heroin possession stemming from a 2011 arrest and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Redmond O'Neal remains in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. KABC reported.

