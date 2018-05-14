  • South Carolina couple finds alligator on front porch

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A South Carolina couple found an unwelcome visitor on their front porch early Monday morning, WCSC reported.

    An alligator was perched on the porch of the home of Charles and Louise Monteith in North Charleston. Charles Monteith said he heard banging and a strange noise outside their home at 5:08 a.m., WCSC reported.

    When Monteith looked out his window, he saw the gator on the porch. Monteith opened his front door slightly and said the reptile “began to hiss and thrash.”

    The Monteiths immediately called the police.

    "He came running upstairs saying every four-letter word he knew and I thought someone had stolen all our cars," Louise Monteith said. "I said, 'What's wrong' and he said ‘There is a gator on our porch.’”

    The animal was removed by a gator wrangler, WCSC reported.

