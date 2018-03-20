South Florida man accused of trying to lure child into car, deputies say

LANTANA, Fla. - A 12-year-old child in South Florida ran home yelling “Stranger … Danger!” after a man allegedly tried to lure him into his car, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.
A Lantana-area man now faces multiple charges in the incident, which took place Saturday night.
Authorities said Domingo Domingo-Andres, 24, was driving near Palm Beach Memorial Park at about 9 p.m. Saturday when he allegedly pulled his silver Honda alongside the child and yelled for the child to get in.
He was arrested Sunday on charges of kidnapping and enticing and luring a child.
Domingo-Andres remained in custody early Tuesday after Judge Ted Booras on Monday set his bond amount at $150,000.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the child began to walk away as Domingo-Andres continued his pursuit. A neighbor was able to get the vehicle’s tag number before Domingo-Andres could drive away.
Deputies found the vehicle in front of Domingo-Andres’ home a few blocks away and questioned him about the alleged incident.
He initially denied speaking to any children, saying he had only spoken to an older man who asked him for a ride to a store, the report said.
However, Domingo-Andrews later told deputies he had just gotten paid and wanted to treat the child either to food or candy.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}