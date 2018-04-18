Southwest plane hits bird, forced to return to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Southwest Airlines plane bound for Phoenix was forced to turn around and return to Nashville International Airport after it hit a bird Wednesday morning, the Tennessean reported.
The incident happened shortly after Flight 577 took off at 5:13 a.m., Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said.
"The captain in command safely returned the flight” to the Nashville terminal, Agnew said.
>> Passenger killed in Southwest airline flight is identified
The plane underwent a maintenance review, Agnew told the Tennessean. Airport employees at the Nashville terminal were working to reroute passengers to their destinations, Agnew said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}