0 Sprint car driver Jason Johnson dies from injuries suffered in crash

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Sprint car racer Jason Johnson died Sunday from injuries suffered after a crash at Saturday night’s World of Outlaws race at Beaver Dam Raceway, The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. He was 41.

>> Read more trending news

Johnson crashed on the 18th lap of the race at the Wisconsin track. Johnson, of Eunice, Louisiana, was racing for the lead in the dirt-track race with eventual winner Daryn Pitman when his car flipped and crashed through the billboards near Turn 3, the Journal-Sentinel reported.

Johnson was airlifted to a hospital in Summit, Wisconsin, where he died, the newspaper reported.

Johnson debuted in the World of Outlaws series in 1998 and began racing full time on the circuit in 2015, according to Bleacher Report.

He was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2015. Johnson had 12 victories on the circuit, including two this year, Bleacher Report said.

Johnson is second driver in four years to die from injuries suffered in a sprint car crash at Beaver Dam Raceway. Scott Semmelmann was killed in an accident in practice at an Interstate Racing Association in September 2014, the Journal-Sentinel reported.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Bobbi, and a son, Jaxx, according to the World of Outlaws website.

With heavy hearts, we inform you of the passing of Jason Johnson. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Please send prayers and respect their privacy. https://t.co/VLxy5oUjvE — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) June 24, 2018

We are heartbroken and saddened to tell you that we have lost our leader, friend, family member and our hero. @WorldofOutlaws PR: https://t.co/Ou6BiyfYlZ — Jason Johnson Racing (@JJR41Updates) June 24, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.